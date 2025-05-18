Starboard Value LP Trims Stock Position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Starboard Value LP lessened its position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,478,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922,000 shares during the quarter. Fortrea comprises approximately 2.5% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Starboard Value LP owned about 8.34% of Fortrea worth $139,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Fortrea by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 185,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortrea by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fortrea by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Fortrea by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fortrea from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 target price on Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fortrea from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Fortrea Stock Performance

Shares of FTRE stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $401.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.15. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $28.41.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.63 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.