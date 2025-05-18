Science Group (LON:SAG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 445.85 ($5.92) and traded as high as GBX 470 ($6.24). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 470 ($6.24), with a volume of 53,407 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 758 ($10.07) price target on shares of Science Group in a report on Monday, March 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 427.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 445.89. The company has a market cap of £210.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Science Group (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 26.50 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Science Group had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Group plc will post 27.3000005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Science Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.40%.

In other Science Group news, insider Daniel Edwards purchased 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.65) per share, for a total transaction of £28,334.75 ($37,639.15). Also, insider Martyn Roy Ratcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of £41,000 ($54,463.34). 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

