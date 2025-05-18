Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $330,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 192.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $160.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.79 and a 200-day moving average of $153.56. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $167.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

