Insider Selling: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) CEO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) CEO James Brian Lally sold 400 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $22,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,283.68. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Brian Lally also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, James Brian Lally sold 4,689 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $258,739.02.

Shares of EFSC opened at $54.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.85. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $18.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5,540.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,695,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,238,852,000 after acquiring an additional 38,992,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,375,000 after acquiring an additional 225,369 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,947,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 911,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,006,000 after acquiring an additional 63,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 694,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,159,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

