3,750 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Acquired by Trace Wealth Advisors LLC

Trace Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

FV stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $63.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.0618 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

