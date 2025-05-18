Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,277 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.00% of CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEARCA OWNS opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06. CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $17.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to generate current income from an actively managed portfolio of investment grade, fixed income securities backed by mortgage loans made to low- and moderate-income borrowers and minorities.

