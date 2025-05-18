iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1%

IWR stock opened at $90.74 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

