TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,845,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after purchasing an additional 261,441 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $130,312,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,807,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,873,000 after buying an additional 116,672 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,783,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,544,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,252,000 after buying an additional 118,932 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $44.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $47.06.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

