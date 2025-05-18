Trace Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $599,000 in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Trace Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $55.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.69. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

