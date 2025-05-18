Anagenics Limited (ASX:AN1) Insider Acquires A$13,650.00 in Stock

Anagenics Limited (ASX:AN1 – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Sandy) Beard acquired 1,950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$13,650.00 ($8,750.00).

Alexander (Sandy) Beard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Alexander (Sandy) Beard bought 226,876 shares of Anagenics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$1,361.26 ($872.60).

On Thursday, May 8th, Alexander (Sandy) Beard bought 267,555 shares of Anagenics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$1,605.33 ($1,029.06).

On Monday, May 5th, Alexander (Sandy) Beard bought 1,734,067 shares of Anagenics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$12,138.47 ($7,781.07).

Anagenics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.51.

About Anagenics

Anagenics Limited operates as a health and beauty tech company in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It develops and sells FGF5 inhibitor formulations; over-the-counter (OTC), cosmetic antiaging, and longevity targeting products; and imports and distributes international and local skin care and wellbeing products under the Thalgo, Hydro Peptide, Comfort Zone, Priori, and Inika Organic brand names.

