Insider Buying: Forrestania Resources Limited (ASX:FRS) Insider Acquires A$20,000.00 in Stock

Forrestania Resources Limited (ASX:FRS – Get Free Report) insider John Hannaford purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($12,820.51).

John Hannaford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 2nd, John Hannaford purchased 590,996 shares of Forrestania Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,729.88 ($11,365.31).

On Friday, February 21st, John Hannaford purchased 688,917 shares of Forrestania Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,333.76 ($6,624.20).

On Wednesday, February 19th, John Hannaford purchased 369,098 shares of Forrestania Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,643.76 ($4,258.82).

The firm has a market cap of $2.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

About Forrestania Resources

Forrestania Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Western Australia and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, and nickel deposits. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

