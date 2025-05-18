Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Enpro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Enpro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enpro by 786.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enpro by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Enpro by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPO opened at $185.10 on Friday. Enpro Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.50 and a 12 month high of $214.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.33. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Enpro’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $199,061.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NPO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Enpro from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Enpro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

