ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,054 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of John Wiley & Sons worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth $44,880,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at $34,916,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 347,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 219,349 shares in the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth about $7,174,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 93,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 0.4%

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.47. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $53.96.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $404.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.54%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

