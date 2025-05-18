Angela K. Freeman Sells 5,700 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $100.28 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.39 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.64. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 59.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,586,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,493,645,000 after buying an additional 51,207 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,147,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,554,000 after acquiring an additional 191,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,549,000 after acquiring an additional 64,019 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 92,841.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,007,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,899,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,582,000 after purchasing an additional 593,211 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

