Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 92,168 Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,168 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Rezolute worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth $630,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rezolute by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,857,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 280,861 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.01. Rezolute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Rezolute, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Rezolute news, CEO Nevan C. Elam purchased 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $35,060.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,739.15. This represents a 5.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daron Evans purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,531. This represents a 4.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 39,060 shares of company stock valued at $130,694 in the last three months. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Rezolute to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

