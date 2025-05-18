Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF (BATS:JULU)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF (BATS:JULU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JULU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, NBZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JULU opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $27.83.

About AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF (JULU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. JULU was launched on Jun 28, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

