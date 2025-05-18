Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 380 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISCV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,461,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,428,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 48,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 22,264 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCV opened at $61.21 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $62.32.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

