5,102 Shares in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Camden National by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Camden National by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Camden National during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Camden National by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Camden National by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden National in a research report on Sunday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Camden National from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Camden National Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $41.21 on Friday. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $50.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $695.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Camden National had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $60.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.50%.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

