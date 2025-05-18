NorthRock Partners LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in Humana by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Up 4.4%

Humana stock opened at $237.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.94 and its 200 day moving average is $269.49. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $406.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Humana’s payout ratio is 25.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Raymond James upgraded shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.81.

About Humana



Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.



