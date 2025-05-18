NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,176 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBIT. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3,605.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after buying an additional 12,336,673 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $436,895,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,857,000 after buying an additional 7,494,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,140,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

IBIT opened at $59.20 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.55.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.