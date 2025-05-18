NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,176 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBIT. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3,605.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after buying an additional 12,336,673 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $436,895,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,857,000 after buying an additional 7,494,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,140,000.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance
IBIT opened at $59.20 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.55.
About iShares Bitcoin Trust
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
