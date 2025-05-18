Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $222,000 in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. CF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSBD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:GSBD opened at $11.29 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $96.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.12 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 17.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 284.44%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

