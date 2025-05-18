3,427 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,556,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 6.0%

BATS:USMV opened at $93.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.63. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.34 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

