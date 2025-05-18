NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 121,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 76,509 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $121.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.70. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $107.43 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

