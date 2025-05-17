Top Travel Stocks To Watch Now – May 15th

Alibaba Group, Costco Wholesale, SoFi Technologies, Chubb, NetEase, Booking, and Affirm are the seven Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies whose core business revolves around travel and tourism—this includes airlines, hotel chains, cruise lines, car rental firms and online booking platforms. Their share prices tend to fluctuate with consumer demand for leisure and business travel as well as broader economic conditions, fuel costs and global events. Investing in travel stocks offers exposure to the cyclical dynamics of the tourism industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $10.93 on Thursday, reaching $123.12. 28,418,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,503,589. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $294.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.88.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $16.33 on Thursday, reaching $1,007.87. 1,482,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,892. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $958.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $965.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $447.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $778.52 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

SOFI traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,964,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,274,895. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

CB traded up $10.11 on Thursday, reaching $291.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,180. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $251.42 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

NTES traded up $15.33 on Thursday, reaching $122.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,361,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,596. The company has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $123.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.55.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $46.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5,263.00. The stock had a trading volume of 72,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4,700.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4,864.57.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of AFRM stock traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,206,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,179,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of -80.85 and a beta of 3.66. Affirm has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average is $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26.

