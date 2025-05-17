Suvretta Capital Management LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,450,832 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 9.82% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 613.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $833,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of KZR stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.61. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $9.18.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.56) by $0.29. As a group, analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

