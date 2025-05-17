Sentinus LLC Purchases 4,597 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Sentinus LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 586.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,588,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $90.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average of $90.28. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $93.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.4023 per share. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $4.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

