Sentinus LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 455,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,037,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ VONV opened at $83.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average of $82.78. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $87.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

