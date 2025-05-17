iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Holdings Trimmed by Sentinus LLC

Sentinus LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,063 shares during the quarter. Sentinus LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $129.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The company has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.21.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

