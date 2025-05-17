Sentinus LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Sentinus LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Sentinus LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3,170.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $159.03 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $127.35 and a 52-week high of $169.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.65.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

