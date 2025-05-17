94,580 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 94,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,531,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 479.9% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,125,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,361,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after buying an additional 422,339 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9%

Walt Disney stock opened at $113.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.