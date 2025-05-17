Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) is Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,960,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,956 shares during the period. Benitec Biopharma accounts for about 3.9% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 38.59% of Benitec Biopharma worth $113,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNTC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP lifted its position in Benitec Biopharma by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 62,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.34. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02.

Insider Activity

Benitec Biopharma ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts predict that Benitec Biopharma Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Suvretta Capital Management, L acquired 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $11,700,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,793,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,312,185. This trade represents a 11.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNTC. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Benitec Biopharma

About Benitec Biopharma

(Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.