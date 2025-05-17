Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.58% of Helmerich & Payne worth $18,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 232,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 93,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.03 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.66%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

