Scion Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,838 Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Canada Goose accounts for about 0.3% of Scion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. Olympiad Research LP grew its position in Canada Goose by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in Canada Goose by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 4,213.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Price Performance

NYSE:GOOS opened at $9.10 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $880.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canada Goose from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canada Goose

About Canada Goose

(Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.