Sandia Investment Management LP Has $781,000 Stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Sandia Investment Management LP raised its stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) by 101.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Regis accounts for about 1.8% of Sandia Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sandia Investment Management LP’s holdings in Regis were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter valued at $923,998,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Regis by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 394,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 45,060 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Regis by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Regis by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.
NYSE:RGS opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 million, a PE ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.57. Regis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18.
Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sell various hair care and other beauty products.
