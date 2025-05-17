Sandia Investment Management LP Has $781,000 Stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Sandia Investment Management LP raised its stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) by 101.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Regis accounts for about 1.8% of Sandia Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sandia Investment Management LP’s holdings in Regis were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter valued at $923,998,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Regis by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 394,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 45,060 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Regis by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Regis by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Regis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Regis Stock Performance

NYSE:RGS opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 million, a PE ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.57. Regis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18.

Regis Profile

(Free Report)

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sell various hair care and other beauty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.