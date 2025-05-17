Sandia Investment Management LP Takes Position in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BEAGU)

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BEAGU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. Bold Eagle Acquisition accounts for about 3.5% of Sandia Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bold Eagle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Bold Eagle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bold Eagle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,032,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000.

Get Bold Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Bold Eagle Acquisition Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of BEAGU stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.46. Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.05.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) focused on identifying and acquiring businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BEAGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bold Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bold Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.