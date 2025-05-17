Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WGS. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,496,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,458,000. Science & Technology Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,821,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,788,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,371,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $43,878.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,381.33. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 100,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.01 per share, with a total value of $5,601,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,008,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,513,310.29. The trade was a 3.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 139,390 shares of company stock worth $13,043,288 over the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

GeneDx Stock Up 7.4%

Shares of NASDAQ WGS opened at $68.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $117.75.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. Analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

