Scientech Research LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,519 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $218,533,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,110,000 after buying an additional 589,553 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Lennar by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,239,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,769,000 after buying an additional 515,378 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Lennar by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 672,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,116,000 after purchasing an additional 270,433 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Lennar by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 506,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,102,000 after purchasing an additional 268,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN opened at $111.67 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $98.42 and a 12-month high of $187.61. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average is $132.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

