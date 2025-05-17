Select Equity Group L.P. Buys 759,293 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,080,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 759,293 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $222,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus set a $90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:CP opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.16.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

