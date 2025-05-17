Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.7%
CRWD opened at $439.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 861.31, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.84 and its 200-day moving average is $374.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD
Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike
In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,669,042. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,431 shares of company stock valued at $76,275,228. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CrowdStrike
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Meta’s 5 Key Pillars for AI Growth—Zuckerberg’s Bold Vision
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Retail Investors Are Betting Big on Rocket Lab—Should You Too?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- GE Aerospace: Qatar Deal Fuels Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Engine
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.