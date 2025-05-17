Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $439.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 861.31, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.84 and its 200-day moving average is $374.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.56.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,669,042. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,431 shares of company stock valued at $76,275,228. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

