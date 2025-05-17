Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,669 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $72.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.99 and its 200-day moving average is $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.