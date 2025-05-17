28,450 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Bought by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 21,445 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,268,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after acquiring an additional 354,691 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of HUN opened at $12.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

