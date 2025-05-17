Esports Stocks To Consider – May 14th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, and Madison Square Garden Sports are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models are tied to competitive video gaming, such as esports tournament organizers, game developers, streaming platforms and professional teams. Investors buy and sell these equities to gain exposure to the rapidly growing audience, sponsorship and advertising revenues generated by the global esports industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,483. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.27. 107,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,984. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.95 and a 200 day moving average of $155.42. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $228.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

NYSE:MSGS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.10. 33,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.74 and a beta of 0.78. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $237.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.38.

