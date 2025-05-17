Scientech Research LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Scientech Research LLC lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 0.5% of Scientech Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Scientech Research LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.56.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.7%

CRWD opened at $439.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a PE ratio of 861.31, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $385.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total transaction of $24,863,532.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,431 shares of company stock valued at $76,275,228. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

