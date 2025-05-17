Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 3.52% of Miller Industries worth $26,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Miller Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $531.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $225.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Miller Industries, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

