uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794,459 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 3.63% of uniQure worth $31,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in uniQure by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in uniQure by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QURE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of QURE opened at $13.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. uniQure has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $750.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.25. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 188.82% and a negative net margin of 837.80%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. Analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $33,009.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,501.76. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $291,628.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,461.66. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,830 shares of company stock valued at $961,401 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

(Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.