Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 213.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $23,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,634,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 367.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,058,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 773.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 198,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,158.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,107.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,218.69. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $946.69 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $883.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,296.13.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

