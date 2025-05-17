149,796 Shares in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Purchased by Sagefield Capital LP

Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 149,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000. Sagefield Capital LP owned approximately 0.23% of Air Transport Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,356,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

