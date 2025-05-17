Sagefield Capital LP Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Sagefield Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,425 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 864.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancshares in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $39.21.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

