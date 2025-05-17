Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,968,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,832 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $34,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,431,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,238,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 75,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.49 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. Mattel’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

