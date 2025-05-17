Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 80 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSS stock opened at $346.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.06 and a 12 month high of $363.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.44.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,032.30. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

